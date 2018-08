Chicago Music Series: Musician Chris Rob performs

Chris Rob, whose brother is "The Office" actor Craig Robinson, is a singer, songwriter and pianist.Rob - a native Chicagoan -- has performed with heavy-hitters such as John Legend, Kanye West and Stevie Wonder. He returned to Chicago for a concert at City Winery, but first performed his latest single "No Doubt" for the WCL audience.For more on Chris Rob, visit: http://www.chrisrobmusic.com/ WHAT: Chris Rob at City Winery Chicago!WHEN: Monday, June 25, 2018 (Doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime at 8 p.m.)WHERE: City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph St., ChicagoPurchase Tickets: CityWinery.com/Chicago Get Social! @CityWineryChi @ChrisRobOnline @BrandonMarkellHolmes