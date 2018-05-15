WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago social media superstars

Chicago social media superstar: Photograph Emily Swopes (WLS)

Tuesday's Windy City Live featured three Chicago social media superstars.

PHOTOGRAPHER ELISE SWOPES

Chicago photographer and graphic designer Elise Swopes stopped by Windy City Live to share some of her unique photos of Chicago. Elise has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram and has become a successful Chicago Social Media Superstar.

Instagram / @swopes

FASHION BLOGGER BLAKE VON D

Chicago social media superstar: Blake Von D



Attorney-turned-fashion-blogger Blake Von D told us how she turned her passion for fashion into a very successful digital influencer career. She's now worked with everyone from L'Oreal to Katy Perry.
For more information, visit: http://blakevond.com/

ALEXIS COLLIER

Chicago social media superstar: Alexis Collier



Alexis Collier is a Chicago hula hoop who has amassed a huge social media following. She showed us her moves and taught us one or two twists.
@dizzydynamic on Instagram

PASTRY CHEF SHERRIE TAN

Chicago social media superstar: Sherrie Tan



Sweet Mandy B's Executive Pastry Chef Sherrie Tan has a side hustle as an influential food blogger. She stopped by Windy City Live to share some of her favorite sweets.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SherrieSavorsTheCity/
