Chosen Few DJs, Sheree Hicks entertain WCL audience

Chosen Few DJs and Sheree Hicks performed for the WCL audience Thursday. (WLS)

DJs from Chosen Few DJs spun all hour long Thursday, and Sheree Hicks gave a special performance.

You can catch these performers again at the Chosen Few DJs Festival on Saturday.
Details:
Event: 28th annual Chosen Few Picnic & Festival

Date: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Gates open at 7 a.m.

Location: 63rd and Hayes Drive, Jackson Park, Chicago
Guest performers: Ralphi Rosario of the Hot Mix 5, Terisa Griffin, Sheree Hicks, and Chuck Roberts of In The Beginning There Was Jack, plus the Basement Boys (DJ Spen, Karizma, and Teddy Douglas). And of course, performances by the hosts, the Chosen Few DJs: Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn

Tickets: General admission tickets are available online and at the gate. A limited number of VIP tickets are available online only. CHOSENFEWDJS.COM

Follow Chosen Few DJs on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can follow Sheree Hicks on Facebook and Twitter.
