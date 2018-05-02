Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" star Lauren Tom

WINDY CITY LIVE

Actress Lauren Tom is a Highland Park native and one of the stars of Disney Channel's show "Andi Mack." (WLS)

Lauren Tom, a Highland Park native and one of the stars of Disney Channel's show "Andi Mack," stopped by WCL to talk about growing up in the Chicago area, her role as Julie on "Friends," "The Joy Luck Club," and, of course, her role of Celia Mack, the Mack matriarch on "Andi Mack."

"Andi Mack" will return to the Disney Channel with all new episodes in June. The show will airs 8 p.m. Mondays.

Find out more about "Andi Mack" on the Disney website:
http://disneychannel.disney.com/andi-mack

Find out more about Lauren on her website:
https://laurentom.com/
