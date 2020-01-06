Final curtain falls on 'Hamilton' in Chicago after more than 3 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5711389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn the sounds of the musical "Hamilton" with ABC7 Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Hamilton" fans came from across the country to see the musical's talented cast take the stage at Chicago's CIBC Theater for the last time.The hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton came to a close Sunday after a record-breaking run.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the cast on stage for their final curtain call.The last performance holds significance for "Hamilton" fans as Chicago was the first city outside of New York that opened the show in 2016.During it's 171-week run, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical played more than 1,300 performances, and several of them were sold out shows.Sunday was no exception.The last performance drew fans from around the United States, some seeing it for the second time, while others took in their first and the last performance in Chicago.Show organizers said "Hamilton" will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, which is roughly the population of Chicago alone.It has made a huge economic impact on Chicago- and on the show's lead Miguel Cervantes, who has said it's been a dream come true.Akron Watson, who plays the role of Aaron Burr, said he's thankful for his opportunity here."It'll be nice to tell other stories, anywhere, but I will definitely miss Chicago," Watson said.