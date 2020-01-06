Arts & Entertainment

Final curtain falls on 'Hamilton' in Chicago after more than 3 years

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Hamilton" fans came from across the country to see the musical's talented cast take the stage at Chicago's CIBC Theater for the last time.

The hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton came to a close Sunday after a record-breaking run.

RELATED: Hamilton Chicago: What's next for cast, crew as show heads for final curtain?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the cast on stage for their final curtain call.

The last performance holds significance for "Hamilton" fans as Chicago was the first city outside of New York that opened the show in 2016.

RELATED: 2 Chicago 'Hamilton' stars turn off-stage passion for golf into new business idea

During it's 171-week run, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical played more than 1,300 performances, and several of them were sold out shows.

Sunday was no exception.

The last performance drew fans from around the United States, some seeing it for the second time, while others took in their first and the last performance in Chicago.

Show organizers said "Hamilton" will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, which is roughly the population of Chicago alone.

It has made a huge economic impact on Chicago- and on the show's lead Miguel Cervantes, who has said it's been a dream come true.

'My name is Philip': Beatboxing 101 with 'Hamilton' Chicago Music Director Mike Moise
EMBED More News Videos

Learn the sounds of the musical "Hamilton" with ABC7 Chicago.



Akron Watson, who plays the role of Aaron Burr, said he's thankful for his opportunity here.

"It'll be nice to tell other stories, anywhere, but I will definitely miss Chicago," Watson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloophamiltontheatermusical
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Hamilton: The Exhibition opens on Northerly Island
'Hamilton' to end Chicago run in January 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
What Americans should know about US airstrike
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
Show More
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
3 charged with stealing nearly $20K in jewelry from Lake Co. Costco
Child among 5 hospitalized after NW Side crash: fire officials
Missing 'high risk' man, 43, last seen in Hyde Park: police
More TOP STORIES News