EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.

For the first time in the Chicago Air and Water show's 60 year history, the National Guard is taking part.Major Patrick Farrell, Staff Sergeant H Brook Miller and Sergeant Whitney Clever joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the National Guard.For more information on the Illinois National Guard, visit www.il.ngb.army.mil