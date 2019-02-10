ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Quick Tip: Buying tickets from a third-party

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick Tip: Buying tickets from a third-party

By and Ann Pistone
When you buy concert and sporting event tickets, be careful when going through a third-party sales person.

Here are some tips:
  • Make sure that person is reputable by talking to past customers and researching online.


    • Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

  • If you're purchase tickets through someone who is not an official broker, ask to see their license.

  • Check the Secretary of State's office to make sure they have a license.


  • Reach out to the National Association of Ticket Brokers to make sure the person you're dealing with is legit and reputable.
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    entertainmentI-Teamticketslive musicsportsmoney
    (Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
    Drake cut off during Grammys acceptance speech
    Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
    Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
    Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
    More Arts & Entertainment
    Top Stories
    Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint
    VIDEO: 40-vehicle pile-up in Wisconsin injures 7
    Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
    Chicago Weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain coming Monday
    Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
    3 vie for Chicago treasurer seat in Feb. 26 election
    Quick Tip: How to reduce robocalls
    Drake cut off during Grammys acceptance speech
    Show More
    New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
    Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
    Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday evening
    Disbarred Georgia attorney on the run after allegedly killing his mother
    More early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
    More News