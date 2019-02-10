Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Quick Tip: Buying tickets from a third-party
WLS
By
Jason Knowles
and Ann Pistone
Sunday, February 10, 2019 10:39PM
When you buy concert and sporting event tickets, be careful when going through a third-party sales person.
Here are some tips:
Make sure that person is reputable by talking to past customers and researching online.
Download the ABC7 Chicago News App
If you're purchase tickets through someone who is not an official broker, ask to see their license.
Check the Secretary of State's office to make sure they have a license.
Reach out to the National Association of Ticket Brokers to make sure the person you're dealing with is legit and reputable.
