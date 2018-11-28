HOLIDAY

New Year's Rockin' Eve performers list includes Ella Mai, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa (left), Charlie Puth (center) and Ella Mai (right) will all be performing in Hollywood for the big celebration ringing in 2019. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The holiday season is heating up, and so is the line-up for the big show that will bring it to a close.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.

Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.

After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"


Here's the full list of performers so far.

TIMES SQUARE
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

HOLLYWOOD
Host: Ciara

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Macklemore with Skylar Grey

Ella Mai
Charlie Puth

NEW ORLEANS
Host: Lucy Hale

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCtelevisionmusicholidaynew year's eve
Related
What's your wish for 2018? Turn it into confetti!
HOLIDAY
CTA Holiday Bus hits the road
Giving Tuesday kicks off donation season for Chicago area nonprofits
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Break a sweat at these sports and fitness events in Chicago this week
Get merry: The top 3 holiday events in Chicago this week
Chicago native to star in 'The Book of Mormon' at Oriental Theatre
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Body found believed to be Hania Aguilar, search for killer underway
WATCH LIVE: 6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
Woman shoved to ground in West Town strong-arm robbery
Pelosi nominated by House Dems to lead new Congress
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Show More
Ald. Willie Cochran rejects plea deal; headed to trial instead
Prosecutors: Mother of girl left in frigid van endangered kids before
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Dashcam captures plowed snow shattering windshield
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
More News