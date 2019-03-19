Arts & Entertainment

Striking CSO musicians to hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members

EMBED <>More Videos

Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians will get some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians will get some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.

The CSO musicians are getting major support from members of the entertainment community. At 10 a.m., cast and crew members from "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Chicago Fire," and "The Second City" and more will join the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on the picket line.

RELATED: Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike

CSO musicians are on strike, fighting for better wages, health benefits, and retirement plans. All Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association concerts have been canceled through next Monday because of the strike, which is entering its second week.

The groups plan to hold a press conference Tuesday showing their support for the CSO musicians.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopbusinessmusicstrike
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Riccardo Muti meets with striking CSO musicians Tuesday
CSO musicians go on strike
TOP STORIES
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Englewood
UIC teaching assistants, graduate assistants go on strike
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday
Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Show More
Waukegan woman killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run
Mother booked in death of girl found in duffel bag on hiking trail
March Madness: Print your bracket here
Lucky Charms giving away 15,000 boxes of marshmallow only cereal
Stickney police warn of 'growling' raccoons possibly infected with distemper
More TOP STORIES News