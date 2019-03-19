Striking CSO musicians to hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians will get some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.The CSO musicians are getting major support from members of the entertainment community. At 10 a.m., cast and crew members from "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Chicago Fire," and "The Second City" and more will join the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on the picket line.CSO musicians are on strike, fighting for better wages, health benefits, and retirement plans. All Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association concerts have been canceled through next Monday because of the strike, which is entering its second week.The groups plan to hold a press conference Tuesday showing their support for the CSO musicians.