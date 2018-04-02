Windy City Sit-Down with Henry Winkler

In HBO's dark comedy "Barry," Winkler plays an acting coach to LA acting hopefuls and to a hitman looking to turn his life around - "Barry" - portrayed by SNL alum Bill Hader.
Henry Winkler joins Ryan at the West Loop eatery The Palace Grill to chat about his illustrious career that shows no signs of slowing.
