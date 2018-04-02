WINDY CITY LIVE

Windy City Sit-Down with Henry Winkler

Part 1 on an interview with Henry Winkler.

Henry Winkler's award-winning career has spanned four decades and during that time he's had great success in front of and behind the camera as an actor, director, producer, and author. For 10 years he portrayed the coolest guy in town - 'The Fonz' on the iconic show "Happy Days" - and he also has starred in shows such as "Law and Order: SVU," "Parks and Recreation" and the hilarious travel series, "Better Late Than Never."

In HBO's dark comedy "Barry," Winkler plays an acting coach to LA acting hopefuls and to a hitman looking to turn his life around - "Barry" - portrayed by SNL alum Bill Hader.

Henry Winkler joins Ryan at the West Loop eatery The Palace Grill to chat about his illustrious career that shows no signs of slowing.
Part 2 of an interview with Henry Winkler.


Catch new episodes of "Barry" on Sundays at 9:30pm on HBO.

For More on HBO's "Barry" head to: https://www.hbo.com/barry
Stay Up to Date On "Barry" on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barryhbo
