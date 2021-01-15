police officer

Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off rioters during Capitol siege

By Tisha Powell
WASHINGTON -- He's the man seen on camera leading an angry mob away from the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol. Now, several members of congress want to award Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his bravery.

Goodman, an Iraq war combat veteran who served with the XVIII Airborne Corps, is being hailed a hero for luring the rioters away from the unguarded chamber.

A new bill introduced by three members of Congress says Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the U.S. Senate and that his actions saved lives and defended democracy last week.



According to ABC News, Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Charlie Crist, D-Fla. and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced the bill Thursday.

"He's a hero!" Congressman Crist said. "The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate."

More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. The FBI is investigating whether some rioters planned to take members of Congress hostage during the attack. Barricades, fencing and National Guard troops are part of the additional security measures taken in response to violent threats ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.riotwashington d.c.awardpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER
Community holds blood drive, pays tribute to deputy killed in line of duty
Bringing Holiday Cheer to First Responders
Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in South Side home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Will, Kankakee counties could see COVID-19 restrictions loosened
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
Chicago area houses of worship boost security as FBI warns of threats
Show More
Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash, 8 injured
Remembering ABC7 producer Anne Swaney 5 years after murder in Belize
Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for drawing tonight
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with scattered snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News