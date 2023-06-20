Naperville City Council to remember Eva Liu, woman killed in German castle attack

Naperville will honor Eva Liu, a tourist and U of I graduate killed in an attack at Neuschwanstein castle in Germany last week.

Kelsey Chang's classmate, Naperville woman Eva Liu, was killed in the attack

BERLIN (WLS) -- Naperville's City Council will hold a moment of silence in honor of 21-year-old Eva Liu before their meeting Tuesday.

Lie grew up in the western suburb.

Meanwhile, her friend, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang has just now been released from the hospital. The two both recently graduated from the University of Illinois in May.

They were visiting a famous castle in Germany last week, when investigators said a 30-year-old man from Michigan lured them onto a hidden trail and pushed them into a ravine.

Chang fell 165 feet down a steep slope, but survived. Liu died at the hospital.

The suspect is now being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.

Donna, a neighbor of the Michigan man, arrested in this attack.

"I'm in shock, mainly because they appear to be a really nice family you know, courteous, friendly, shovels my snow in the winter," she said.

According to the Daily Herald, members of the group "Chinese American Women in Action" plan to attend the Naperville City Council meeting to show their support.