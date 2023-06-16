Naperville woman dies in attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle, friend injured

Eva Liu of Naperville died after being assaulted and pushed down a slope by an American man near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany.

BAVARIA, Germany -- A 21-year-old University of Illinois graduate from Naperville died after being assaulted and pushed down a slope by an American man near one of Germany's most popular tourist sights, Neuschwanstein Castle, in Bavaria, according to local police.

Eva Liu was on a trip with her college friend 22-year-old Kelsey Chang.

Liu and Chang, who is also from Illinois, had gone for a hike on Wednesday near the historic "Marienbrücke," a bridge known for its views of the Neuschwanstein Castle.

The two women then met a 30-year-old American man, also a tourist, who persuaded them to follow him down a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint, according to police.

Both women were American tourists and the man was previously unknown to them, Thomas Hoermann, a spokesperson at the prosecutor's office in the town of Kempten in Bavaria, told CNN.

After leading the women down the trail, the man "physically attacked" Liu, according to police. The man then choked Chang and pushed her down a steep slope after she intervened to help her friend.

Police believe the man then attempted to commit a sexual offense against the Liu. He then pushed her down the slope, causing her to fall about 50 meters below her friend.

The two women were rescued by the Füssen mountain rescue service Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Rescue services airlifted the Liu to a hospital. Liu died overnight after sustaining serious injuries, police in Bavaria said in a statement issued Thursday.

Chang was able to speak when found by rescuers and was also taken to the hospital, where she is recovering.

Both women recently graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The university released the following statement:

"I can confirm that Kelsey Chang was awarded a BS in Computer Engineering in May 2023, and Eva Y. Liu was awarded a BS in Computer Science in May 2023. Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang. Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve."

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Germany told CNN Thursday that the embassy is "aware of an incident involving multiple individuals in Germany" without confirming their nationalities.

"The US Consulate in Munich is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with authorities," the spokesperson said.

The embassy said it was not able to comment further at the time due to privacy considerations.

The attacker, who fled the scene, is in police custody, according to police. He is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual offense, police added.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.