Evanston explosion, fire at home leaves 3 hurt; did not happen naturally, investigators say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials are investigating a possible explosion and fire at a home in north suburban Evanston early Wednesday.Investigators said they found evidence of an explosion inside the house in the 1400-block of Brown Avenue that does not appear to have happened naturally.Now, Evanston police and the state Fire Marshal will be involved in trying to determine what caused the explosion and resulting fire inside the home.The 911 call came from neighbors around midnight. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like thunder before coming out and realizing what was going on, immediately going to their neighbor's aid."I heard the mother calling for help; the other neighbor's already running out here," one witness said. "Mom was trying to get out the window; she handed us her kid, and then she came out. There was someone else inside."In all, five people were rescued from the home -- three on the bottom and two on top.The bottom three are reportedly being treated for minor injuries.Investigators continued to try and determine later Wednesday morning whether whatever happened at the home was intentionally set.