deadly shooting

Manhunt underway near Skokie Swift station after fatal Evanston shooting

Evanston police said suspects ditched their car near Skokie train station
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly Evanston shooting leads to Skokie manhunt

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man in his early 20s died Saturday night after a shooting inside an Evanston apartment.

The shooting happened in the 1700-block of North Dodge Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., Evanston police said.

Several people were spotted in a car driving away from the scene and heading into neighboring Skokie, where they ditched their vehicle near the Skokie Swift train station, according to police.

RELATED: Chicago violence leaves 6 kids shot in 12 hours across city: CPD

"We've got reports of multiple offenders who fled the location and fled on foot and possibly entered into a vehicle, which led us here to Dempster and the Skokie Swift," Evanston police Sgt. Ken Carter said.

Police were searching the area around the Skokie Swift station Sunday morning, but so far nobody is in custody.



Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5000 or text a tip to www.cityofevanston.org/government/departments/police/text-a-tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonskokiedeadly shootingfatal shootingmanhuntshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal road rage shooting
Girl killed at football game was likely hit by police gunfire
Boy, 17, charged in deadly Red Line shooting: CPD
Boy, 13, killed in Portage Park shooting; 1 in custody: CPD
TOP STORIES
6 kids shot in 12 hours in Chicago gun violence: CPD
CTA bus driver attacked, shot in Loop; 1 arrested, police say
DuSable Lake Shore Drive bike ride shuts down part of roadway
Shooting at back-to-school event leaves 3 wounded, including siblings
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
47 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Show More
Los Bukis reunion concert sells out at Soldier Field
No bond for man charged in fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee
Chicago Weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday of Labor Day weekend
Young heart transplant recipient gets special surprise
Lawsuits against vaccine mandates aim to challenge universities
More TOP STORIES News