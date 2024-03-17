2 pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on I-94 in Fuller Park, state police says

Illinois State Police responded to two different deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park.

Illinois State Police responded to two different deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park.

Illinois State Police responded to two different deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park.

Illinois State Police responded to two different deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were stuck and killed on the Dan Ryan expressway over the weekend, Illinois State Police said.

On Sunday, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-94 around 4:18 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop on the southbound lanes, state police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is searching for the driver of the hit-and-run-crash.

All local and express southbound lanes were closed as troopers investigated the scene.

READ ALSO: Medical examiner ID's man found shot to death after rollover crash on I-94 near South Holland

On Saturday, a driver was also struck and killed on I-94 on near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10:45 pm., troopers said a vehicle was stalled on the left side of the northbound local lanes. The driver stepped out of the vehicle, and was struck by an unknown driver that did not stop.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP is searching for the driver of the hit-and-run-crash.

No other information was provided.