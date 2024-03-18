Man ID'd as pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-94 in Fuller Park, medical examiner says

Illinois State Police responded to two different deadly hit-and-run crashes over the weekend on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were stuck and killed on the Dan Ryan expressway over the weekend, Illinois State Police said.

On Sunday, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-94 around 4:18 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop on the southbound lanes, state police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Jaime Carrasco. He was 39-years old.

Carrasco was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is searching for the driver of the hit-and-run-crash.

A simmiliar hit-and-run crash happened Saturday night.

A driver was struck and killed on I-94 on near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood around 10:45 p.m.

Troopers said a vehicle was stalled on the left side of the northbound local lanes. The driver stepped out of the vehicle, and was struck by an unknown driver that did not stop.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP is searching for the driver of the hit-and-run-crash.

No other information was provided.

