Illinois State Police investigating separate shootings on Eisenhower, Bishop Ford expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating two separate expressway shootings overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.A man was hit with gunfire, causing him to crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Illinois State Police. He was traveling westbound when someone from a passing vehicle began shooting, police said.The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said it is unclear if he was the target.I-290 was shut down for several hours overnight while police investigate the incident, but it has since been reopened.ISP shut down the southbound side of the Bishop Ford Expressway at 130th Street for an investigation into another possible shooting, officials said.Police said they received a call just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a car found on the expressway near 147th Street with bullet holes, but no victim was found.Traffic is being diverted at 130th Street while police canvass the roadway for bullet casings.There has been at least 183 expressway shooting in Chicagoland and Cook County so far this year, ISP said.