IL State Police reports 60 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year

A 30-year-old Chicago man was struck when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle at around 9:27 p.m., police said. A woman, 25, was not injured.
Of the 60 shootings in 2021, 14 have occurred on Interstate 290, police said.
Cook County expressway shootings have skyrocketed in the last two years.
There were a reported 128 shootings in 2020. That was more than double the incidents in 2019 when there were 52 shootings.
And at this time last year there were only 23 total expressway shootings, according to ISP data.
In February, State police announced it was receiving $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras to address an increase in expressway shootings at 47 locations.
The specialized cameras can read license plate numbers even while a vehicle is moving in traffic.