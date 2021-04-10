expressway shooting

IL State Police reports 60 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year

Chicago man, 25, wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting Friday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Expressway Shootings: Illinois State Police report 60 incidents in Cook County so far this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower near Cicero Avenue on Friday night became the 60th Chicagoland area expressway shooting of the year, according to Illinois State police.

A 30-year-old Chicago man was struck when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle at around 9:27 p.m., police said. A woman, 25, was not injured.

Of the 60 shootings in 2021, 14 have occurred on Interstate 290, police said.

Cook County expressway shootings have skyrocketed in the last two years.

RELATED: Chicago expressway shooting: 1 dies after being shot on I-57 near Halsted Street

There were a reported 128 shootings in 2020. That was more than double the incidents in 2019 when there were 52 shootings.



And at this time last year there were only 23 total expressway shootings, according to ISP data.

RELATED: 1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting on South Side

In February, State police announced it was receiving $12.5 million to install high-definition surveillance cameras to address an increase in expressway shootings at 47 locations.

EMBED More News Videos

The Illinois State Police will get $12M for new cameras to combat a spike in Chicago-area expressway shootings.



The specialized cameras can read license plate numbers even while a vehicle is moving in traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocook countyexpressway shootingchicago shootingdeadly shootinggun violencechicago violenceillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
Kennedy Expressway shooting injures 1: ISP
2 dead after shootings, carjacking on NW Side
Shots fired on Bishop Ford in South Suburbs
Inbound Dan Ryan lanes reopens at 75th after shooting investigation
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News