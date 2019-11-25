Family of teen wounded in shootout with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect to file lawsuit against surviving suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of the 15-year-old Chicago boy wounded last week in a police shootout with a suspect in a suburban bank robbery are planning to file a lawsuit against the surviving suspect.
The teenager was an innocent bystander working as an intern at a music store when he was shot, most likely by a Des Plaines police officer according to authorities. The Lane Tech student still in the hospital and may never regain full use of his arm.
Prosecutors accused Maurice Murphy, 32, of being behind the wheel waiting in the getaway car when police say his accomplice Christopher Willis was inside the Bank of America demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested in Des Plaines shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car.
Police said Willis, 32, carjacked a woman and then led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood. A Des Plaines officer fatally shot Willis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
A Chicago police officer who was wounded in the shootout with Willis has been released from the hospital
Murphy is charged with one count of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
The wounded boy's family will speak at a news conference Monday to announce their lawsuit against Murphy.
