deadly shooting

Family of Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse sells merchandise online to pay for defense

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Kyle Rittenhouse started selling merchandise online to pay for his defense.

The mother of the Illinois teenager accused of killing two men during summer protests in Kenosha, Wis. is selling shirts, phone covers, sports bras and more on his online website.

The attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the men Rittenhouse is accused of seriously wounding, said the mother of Rittenhouse is trying to profit from tragedies.

RELATED: Controversial attorney for Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse withdraws from criminal case after ethical concerns raised

"They are going to be celebrating Christmas without their loved ones. Meanwhile, you know, Kyle Rittenhouse's mom is trying to profit off of these tragedies," said Kimberly Motley, attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz. "And I think it's frankly vile and disgusting and in extreme poor taste."

Rittenhouse's attorneys said the teen acted in self-defense during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinkenoshaillinoisantiochdeadly shootingprotestman injuredgun violenceshootingjacob blakeman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
Teen shot dead near Riverdale elementary school: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 'adverse effects' reported
Joliet man dies after being attacked by pit bull
CPD, New Beginnings Church hold gun turn-in event
Chicago Weather: A few showers Saturday
6 people wounded in Burnside shooting
Show More
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteer shares why he helps
Illinois long-term care facilities awaiting COVID-19 vaccines
Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News