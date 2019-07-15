CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members of a missing postal worker are planning a news conference Monday urging for her safe return.
It's been nine months since Kierra Coles was last seen on surveillance video leaving her home near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood. Coles was pregnant at the time and due in April.
There's a $46,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
Police have said previously that "foul play is suspected" in her disappearance.
Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.
Anyone with information about Coles is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
Family urges for safe return of missing postal worker Kierra Coles 9 months after disappearance
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More