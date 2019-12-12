Great Chicago Light Fight: Channahon community helps neighborhood glow

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- Seven houses covered in an estimated 100,000-plus lights. That's what you'll see glowing on South Plainview Drive in Channahon, Ill."We do have seven houses connected to one computer that's synced to lights and music. And I don't think I've ever seen anything with that many houses together," said Kristen Koppers, whose family lives in the flagship home and started this tradition in 2012."About seven years ago, the holidays just weren't as they should have been," recalled Koppers of the first December after her dad passed away."My husband wanted to create something that was memorable. And so he just put our house to light music (because) that's really what I liked," she explained.Before long, the Koppers' neighbors wanted to join in this uplifting display."Year by year, each neighbor wanted to be a part of it and we just added two more houses this year," said Koppers.She thinks there's now "probably over 100,000 lights.""We have wireless controllers across the street that picks up our computer," she explained of the system allowing all seven homes' displays to flash on and off in sync with music.You'll see candy canes, Rudolph, Big Bird, Snoopy, Santa Claus and more spread across the homes' lawns."Not many towns you could go down, see all these lights and people enjoying it," said neighbor and participant Erich Hearns, adding, "It's good Christmas spirit."'Think you have the best holiday decorations around?Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook.We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite. Good luck!