Dr. Lisa Medalie shares how to get your toddler to sleep

Are you a parent who is currently on your fourth cup of coffee and it's only 9 a.m.? Is your toddler waking up every three hours and running into your bed in the middle of the night? Don't worry! We found someone who can help your family get the sleep they need.

Pediatric sleep specialist Dr. Lisa Medalie, founder of DrLullaby, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to talk all things sleep.

She shared her tips and tricks to get your little ones to sleep through the night.

Download her new app or pick up a copy of her new book.

Enter special promo code "WINDYCITYLIVE" for $60 off the new DrLullaby app.
