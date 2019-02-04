WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: The Wedding Unvite

EMBED </>More Videos

Pillow Talk: The Wedding Unvite

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Lisa from Chicago wrote: "I was married last year and had my close friend of 15 years in my bridal party. Now she's engaged. I found out about her engagement through Facebook and learned I was not in the wedding through an email she sent saying I am not the right body type. Her specific quote: 'I have friends that take pride in their appearance. Our wedding is beach-themed and I want all my girls to look fit and tan. The dresses I picked are strapless and only look good on slimmer bodies.' How do I decline her invitation? We have mutual friends that I don't think know about her email, and if I don't go I'm going to look like a jerk."

Val, ABC 7 anchor Hosea Sanders and radio personality Roe Conn shared their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWindy City LIVEPillow Talkwedding
WINDY CITY LIVE
Look great post-workout with these gym bag beauty essentials
Sarah Spain shares Game Day recipes with Sara Lee Premium Meats
Madeline Mitchell, the queen of the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Chef Levatino Harris
More Windy City LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
Pillow Talk: Daughter-in-law troubles
Pillow Talk: The best friend
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Chicago is the 7th best place to get married, WalletHub says
Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
WATCH: Woman's emotional reunion with dog rescued from 40-foot hole
Show More
5 mistakes you're making with your money
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
More News