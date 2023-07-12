CPS security guard at Little Village school charged with sexually assaulting student

It was not clear where the attack took place, but the school is located on Christiana Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard at Farragut Career Academy in Little Village has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, police said.

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Campoverde worked as a security guard at Farragut Career Academy, where he met the girl, police said. He gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

It was not clear when the attack happened. Farragut is located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave.

Chicago Public Schools sent a letter to parents, saying:

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why I must inform you of a situation that has recently come to light. There has been an allegation that one of our non-teaching staff members engaged inappropriately with a student. This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).



"Based on the information learned during the OIG's investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for this individual to return to Farragut.



"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. While I am unable to discuss details regarding the investigation, I am always available to discuss steps the district takes to keep students safe and matters related to your child. I can be reached at thammaker@cps.edu or (773) 534-1300. If you have any concerns related to student protections, you can contact the Office of Student Protections and Title IX at (773) 535-4400."

