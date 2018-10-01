WINDY CITY LIVE

National Hair Day with Ulta

National Hair Day with Ulta

As the largest beauty retailer in the United States, ULTA Beauty provides all things beauty, all in one place.

Nick Stenson, ULTA Beauty's Vice President of Salon Services and Trend, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share the top hairstyles on National Hair Day.

To find your local ULTA Beauty location, please visit ulta.com.

For more information about all of the products featured on the show, please visit the following links:

Hair Style: Half top knot/half down
Matrix- Style Link Mineral Airy Builder Dry Texture Foam, $18

Matrix Style Link Mineral Rough Me Up Salt Infused Spray, $18

Hair Style: Braided at hairline
Matrix- Style Link Prep Smooth Setter Smoothing Cream, $18

Hair Style: Natural Textured Hair
Mizani True Textures Twist and Coil jelly, $13.50

Mizani Lived-In Styling Sculpting Paste, $18
Mizani True Textures Perfect Coil Oil Curl Gel, $22

Each model has a natural glowy look with hydrated skin, a flushed cheek, glossy lips and natural brows.

Dewy/Hydrated Skin
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, $55

Julep Boost Your Radiance Reparative Rosehip Seed Facial Oil, $36

ESTÉE LAUDER DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Crme Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $34 - $55

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $19.99

DERMALOGICA Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $72

MURAD Environmental Shield City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 / PA++++, $65

Flushed Cheek
Ulta Beauty Lip + Cheek Color Stick, $10

NARS The Multiple, $39

Glossy Lip
MAC Lipglass Please Me, $17.50

MAC Clear Lipglass, $17.50

NYX Butter Gloss Fortune Cookie, $4.99

Natural Brow
Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil, $21

Ulta Beauty Brow Tint, $10

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ULTA Beauty.
