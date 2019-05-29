Windy City LIVE

Spring fashion, decor trends for less with GOODWILL

CHICAGO -- Spring is time to refresh your look, whether it's your clothes or your home. One way to do it without breaking the bank is to head to your neighborhood Goodwill.

To get a hint of the spring fashion and decorating trends, Val headed to the new Goodwill store in Glenview where she met up with Goodwill fashion and design expert Merri Cvetan to find the hottest trends for spring.

Glenview marks the 69th Goodwill Store and Donation Center for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago, and is also celebrating its 100th Anniversary in our area.

With 69 Goodwill Store and Donation Centers around the Chicagoland area, you will always find something new and unique. The best part is, the money goes to a great cause. Revenue from the sale of donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services. Plus their workforce Connection Centers in Englewood, North Riverside, and Lombard, offer free job search assistance and resources.

To find your possibilities, visit the Goodwill website.

This segment is produced with and sponsored by GOODWILL.
