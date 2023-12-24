Wood Dale man charged with aggravated DUI after stepdaughter killed in crash near O'Hare Airport

2 others in vehicle also injured in Dec. 17 rollover crash

Addison woman Jaylene Escamilla died in a crash near O'Hare Airport on West Irving Park Road early Sunday, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with aggravated DUI, causing death of is stepdaughter after a rollover car crash last week near O'Hare Airport.

Juan Moxthe, a 45-year-old man from Wood Dale, was allegedly driving a vehicle with three family members inside when it crashed last Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 12100 block of West Irving Park Road in Bensenville, Chicago police said.

The vehicle crashed into a median guard rail and flipped several times. A woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced.

Moxthe was allegedly driving with a 0.12 BAC level, which is over the legal limit of 0.08, authorities said.

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Moxthe was 100% avoidable," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "As I have said many times before, if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a car."

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the woman as 28-year-old Jaylene Escamilla of Addison, Illinois.

Escamilla was the stepdaughter of Moxthe, authorities said.

Two other people who were in the car: a 50-year-old woman, who is the wife of Moxthe, and a 30-year-old man, who is the husband of Escamilla. They were treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash, police said.

Moxthe was seriously injured injured in the crash and was initially taken to a hospital.

He is due in court Jan. 8 for a hearing.