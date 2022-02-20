1 person killed in house fire in Dixmoor, officials say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a house fire in south suburban Dixmoor Saturday evening.
Firefighters responded to the home on Marshfield Avenue near 142nd Street.
It appears the roof collapsed and little else remains of the structure besides the burnt walls.
The Cook County Medical Examiner confirms a death but no information has been released yet about the victim.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
