michael pfleger

Father Michael Pfleger accused of sexually abusing child decades ago, steps away from ministry: archdiocese

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to the St. Sabina parish Tuesday informing them Father Michael Pfleger will be stepping away from his ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

In the letter, Cupich said the Archdiocese of Chicago's Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation of sexual abuse of a child that happened more than 40 years ago.

Cupich said Pfleger agreed to step aside from his ministry and will live away from the parish during the investigation. Father Thulani Magwaza will temporarily serve as administrator of St. Sabina parish, and will attend to the church and the school.

CLICK HERE to read the letter from Cardinal Cupich

The allegation was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Cook County State's Attorney, as is policy, Cupich's letter said.

"It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care," the letter concluded in part.

Archdiocese of Chicago officials said they became aware of the allegations Monday afternoon. They are not aware of any lawsuit associated with the allegations.

No further comment from the archdiocese has been made or will be given Tuesday. Father Pfleger has not responded to requests for comment from ABC7 Eyewitness News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamblase cupichsex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusecatholic churchmichael pflegerchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL PFLEGER
Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence
From drive-ins to praying in streets, church leaders find new ways to gather
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
St. Sabina Church serves seniors, veterans, homeless for 15th year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for Kenosha police officers in shooting of Jacob Blake
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
IL reports 6,839 COVID-19 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths
New study shows property tax increase over past 20 years
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
Half of teachers slated to return to school failed to show up: CPS
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Show More
Outdoor Pods at Little Village bar bringing in business during winter months
Kenosha Timeline: Jacob Blake shooting, unrest
WI reports 3,403 new coronavirus cases, 95 deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse enters not guilty plea in Kenosha protest shooting
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News