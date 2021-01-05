Father Michael Pfleger accused of sexually abusing child decades ago, steps away from ministry: archdiocese

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to the St. Sabina parish Tuesday informing them Father Michael Pfleger will be stepping away from his ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a child.In the letter, Cupich said the Archdiocese of Chicago's Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation of sexual abuse of a child that happened more than 40 years ago.Cupich said Pfleger agreed to step aside from his ministry and will live away from the parish during the investigation. Father Thulani Magwaza will temporarily serve as administrator of St. Sabina parish, and will attend to the church and the school.The allegation was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Cook County State's Attorney, as is policy, Cupich's letter said."It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care," the letter concluded in part.Archdiocese of Chicago officials said they became aware of the allegations Monday afternoon. They are not aware of any lawsuit associated with the allegations.No further comment from the archdiocese has been made or will be given Tuesday. Father Pfleger has not responded to requests for comment from ABC7 Eyewitness News.