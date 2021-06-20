Father's Day

Father's Day 2021: Real Men Cook returns for its 32nd year in South Shore neighborhood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a Father's Day tradition in Chicago: Real Men Cook!

The event is the charitable event under Real Men Charities, which advocates for families, with a special focus on fathers.

After going virtual last year, Real Men Cook is back to an in-person event this Father's Day.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th. It is at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St.

Tickets cost $32. Tickets for children and seniors are $15.

You can buy tickets online right up until the event starts at 3 p.m.
