Father's Day 2021: Real Men Cook returns for its 32nd year in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a Father's Day tradition in Chicago: Real Men Cook!
The event is the charitable event under Real Men Charities, which advocates for families, with a special focus on fathers.
After going virtual last year, Real Men Cook is back to an in-person event this Father's Day.
The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th. It is at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St.
Tickets cost $32. Tickets for children and seniors are $15.
You can buy tickets online right up until the event starts at 3 p.m.
