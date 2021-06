Father's Day 2021: Real Men Cook returns for its 32nd year in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a Father's Day tradition in Chicago: Real Men Cook!The event is the charitable event under Real Men Charities, which advocates for families, with a special focus on fathers.After going virtual last year, Real Men Cook is back to an in-person event this Father's Day.The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th. It is at the Quarry Event Center, located at 2423 E. 75th St.Tickets cost $32. Tickets for children and seniors are $15.You can buy tickets online right up until the event starts at 3 p.m.