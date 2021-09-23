FedEx holding job fairs in 3 suburban locations ahead of holiday rush season

The company is holding job fairs at suburban locations Thursday ahead of the holiday rush season.
The events are in Oakbrook Terrace, Arlington Heights and Bedford Park.
There are thousands of positions available nationwide and some of the jobs may include payment incentives.
You can also apply online for a virtual interview.
The job fairs start at 10 a.m
--FedEx Freight-Chicago: Oakbrook Terrace
12pm-8pm
Holiday Inn at 17w350 22nd St.
--FedEx Express-Chicago: Arlington Heights
10am-4pm
Doubletree Hotel at 75 W Algonquin Rd.
--FedEx Ground-Chicago: Bedford
10am-4pm
6833 W 75th St. (drive-thru event)
.