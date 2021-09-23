job fair

FedEx holding job fairs in 3 suburban locations ahead of holiday rush season

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

FedEx holding job fairs ahead of holiday rush season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for work, FedEx is looking to hire.

The company is holding job fairs at suburban locations Thursday ahead of the holiday rush season.

The events are in Oakbrook Terrace, Arlington Heights and Bedford Park.

There are thousands of positions available nationwide and some of the jobs may include payment incentives.
You can also apply online for a virtual interview.

The job fairs start at 10 a.m

--FedEx Freight-Chicago: Oakbrook Terrace


12pm-8pm
Holiday Inn at 17w350 22nd St.

--FedEx Express-Chicago: Arlington Heights


10am-4pm
Doubletree Hotel at 75 W Algonquin Rd.

--FedEx Ground-Chicago: Bedford


10am-4pm
6833 W 75th St. (drive-thru event)
.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersoakbrook terracearlington heightsbedford parkfedexjob fair
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
First-ever Englewood Music Fest planned for Saturday
Chicago job fair: Tech jobs available through city hiring initiative
Chicago hotel jobs advertised at Loop event
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court over 'Maderna' vaccine card
Long haul COVID in kids produces little-understood lingering effects
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
Chicago holiday events returning in-person this year
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Soldier Fields tops Big Ten schedule
Waves in Chicago, NW Ind. again expected to reach up to 16 feet
Show More
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
Lightfoot 'not happy' with nearly 10K CPS students in quarantine
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
Missing persons of color: Do they get the same attention?
More TOP STORIES News