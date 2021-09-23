FedEx holding job fairs in 3 suburban locations ahead of holiday rush season

--FedEx Freight-Chicago: Oakbrook Terrace

--FedEx Express-Chicago: Arlington Heights

--FedEx Ground-Chicago: Bedford

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for work, FedEx is looking to hire.The company is holding job fairs at suburban locations Thursday ahead of the holiday rush season.The events are in Oakbrook Terrace, Arlington Heights and Bedford Park.There are thousands of positions available nationwide and some of the jobs may include payment incentives.You can also apply online for a virtual interview.The job fairs start at 10 a.m12pm-8pmHoliday Inn at 17w350 22nd St.10am-4pmDoubletree Hotel at 75 W Algonquin Rd.10am-4pm6833 W 75th St. (drive-thru event)