FEMA disaster relief centers opening in Cook County after summer floods

FEMA disaster relief centers will be opening in Chicago and suburban Cook County to help residents recover from summer floods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More help is on the way for people still recovering from flooding this summer.

Four disaster recovery centers are set to open for residents impacted by summer storms and flooding.

Cook County Broad President Tony Preckwinkle is set to join Federal Emergency Management Agency Officials and others to announce the openings Tuesday.

Those centers will be at:

-Washington Square Mall, 4851 West North Ave, Chicago,

Hours: Monday-Sunday 7a.m.-7 p.m.

Morton College, 3801 South Central Ave. in Cicero,

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7a.m.-7 p.m.

Columbus Square Fieldhouse, 500 South Central Ave., Chicago,

Hours: Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Labor Day: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Berwyn Gove Avenue parking garage, 3310 Grove Ave. Berwyn,

Hours: Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The goal of these centers is to kick-start the recovery efforts after the devastating flooding at the end of June.

FEMA and Small Business Administration officials will be on hand to help residents get disaster assistance, and get help with next steps.

Earlier this month, President Biden approved Governor JB Pritzker's disaster declaration from the June 29 to July 2 flooding.

Tuesday's announcement of the disaster recovery centers will take place here at Morton College in Cicero at 11 a.m.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.