Fiesta Del Sol 2020 goes virtual due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen's Fiesta Del Sol was cancelled because of COVID-19 this year, but organizers have found a way for you to celebrate the summertime tradition from your home.
Fiesta Del Sol "En Casa" will consist of all-day virtual events on its website and Facebook page from July 30th through August 2nd.
According to a press release from festival organizers, there will be college and housing resources and workshops, an online all-day House of Sol festival, a jobs expo, a Sunday Mass (Misa del Pueblo) and more.
The organization said it is also switching its annual fundraising festival to online platforms this year.
