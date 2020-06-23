fiesta del sol

Fiesta Del Sol 2020 goes virtual due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen's Fiesta Del Sol was cancelled because of COVID-19 this year, but organizers have found a way for you to celebrate the summertime tradition from your home.

Fiesta Del Sol "En Casa" will consist of all-day virtual events on its website and Facebook page from July 30th through August 2nd.

According to a press release from festival organizers, there will be college and housing resources and workshops, an online all-day House of Sol festival, a jobs expo, a Sunday Mass (Misa del Pueblo) and more.

The organization said it is also switching its annual fundraising festival to online platforms this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsenfiesta del solcoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIESTA DEL SOL
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
47th Annual Fiesta Del Sol
Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen
Fiesta del Sol holds official kickoff Thursday night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
3-year-old girl grazed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with restrictions
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Illinois Phase 4 reopening guidelines released
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
Show More
Racist graffiti scrawled on Brighton Park preschool
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
ComEd warns of increase in utility scams amid COVID-19
Some community pools allow limited swimming under Phase 3 guidelines
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms, heavy rain
More TOP STORIES News