Quick Tip

Last-minute gift ideas that have financial impact during uncertain times

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to give a gift that has a financial impact, especially during uncertain times?

Charles Schwab's Chicago branch has alternative gift ideas:

  • You could help a loved one with a credit card payment or a student loan payment during the pandemic.

  • Also think about getting a class subscription: perhaps a cooking class or an outdoor activity.

  • Stocks and or partial shares of stock can also be an option for children - by opening up what's known as a "custodial account" for a kid and getting them stock in a company they are interested in.


