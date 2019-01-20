PERSONAL FINANCE

Quick Tip: Do you have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency?

By and Ann Pistone
Only 40 percent of Americans have enough cash on hand to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, according to Bankrate.com.

Are you one of them? If not, there are some things you can do right now.

First, make sure you have some kind of direct deposit of your paycheck into a savings account. Even if it's only $20, it's something, and better than nothing.

Also, if you get extra paychecks throughout the year, put those directly into savings

Finally, you should start tracking all of your little expensive reoccurring charges or subscriptions. If they go on your credit card you may not be paying attention.
