fire rescue

Several rescued from fire in Calumet City apartment building, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were rescued from a fire on the fifth floor of a Calumet City apartment building Monday night.

The fire happened in a building in the 200-block of Park Avenue. A spokesman for Calumet City said no injuries were reported, but several people were rescued from an upper floor of the building.


The entire building has been evacuated. What caused the fire was not immediately known and remains under investigation.

Video of the fire shows it appear to engulf several floors of the building, but officials have not yet released any details about how much structural damage there is.


It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet citybuilding fireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
Woman in her 90s rescued from La Grange house fire
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states
2 hurt, 1 critically, after South Side apartment fire
TOP STORIES
Fire at Grand Bear Resort contained, officials say
Elmhurst police chief dies after surgery
40 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend: CPD
Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors
Cops track goods stolen in Wheaton armed robbery to Chicago
Filipino nurses in America: The history vs. the stereotype
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
Show More
Girl, 10, rescued from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach
Woman dies days after expressway shooting; family says she was chased
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Chicago businesswoman advising Biden on AANHPI policies
More TOP STORIES News