MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana.
Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Dark smoke could be seen billowing from the building.
The fire is now under control, but firefighters worked late into the night putting out hot spots.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Massive Michigan City fire now under control, investigation underway, authorities say
