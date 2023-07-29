Chicago Firefest Hip Hop Block Party aims to curb violence by fostering community

The annual Firefest Hip Hop Block Party at Firehouse Community Center in Chicago's Lawndale aims to curb violence by fostering community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hip-hop block party, focused on disrupting Chicago youth violence, is returning to Chicago.

The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago is excited to present the 16th Annual Firefest on August 12th from 12 PM until 9 PM at 2111 S. Hamlin Ave in North Lawndale.

The Pepsi and St. Anthony-sponsored event is strategically designed to actively keep guests in the space all day to engage in neighborhood activities. There will be food, music, artwork, yoga, basketball tournaments, graffiti artwork, an EMC battle, game trucks, bouncy houses, and more throughout the day. Many local hip-hop artists are scheduled to perform throughout the day. Closing out the block party will be an unforgettable performance from viral hip-hop sensation LaRussel, who will give his authentic and heartfelt flows.

To attend the 16th Annual Firefest Hip Hop Black Party, you can register here for free.