fire rescue

Caught on camera: Illinois firefighters rescue 4-year-old girl from burning apartment

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- A 4-year-old Illinois girl was rescued from a fire at an apartment complex in Belleville Saturday

The Belleville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire coming from an apartment block on Freedom Drive shortly after 6 a.m.



According to reports, when authorities arrived they found a woman and two of her children had got out of the apartment safely, but a third child had to be rescued by firefighters.

Helmet footage shared by the fire department shows firefighters searching the residence as the girl can be heard crying before they take her out of the apartment.



The young girl was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Information on her condition has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fire departmentsfireillinoisfire rescuecaught on camera
FIRE RESCUE
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
VIDEO: CA officer pulls man from burning vehicle
Teen dies, rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl
At least 19 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at IACP conference in Chicago
City reaches deal SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Show More
Barack, Michelle Obama back in Chicago for 3rd annual foundation summit
Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday
Fans attending World Series game boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Gov. Pritzker endorses legislation allowing college athletes to be paid
More TOP STORIES News