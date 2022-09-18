Apple recipes fun for whole family ahead of 1st day of fall 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall means apple season is back!
Not only can you enjoy apple picking in areas near Chicago, but nutritionist and celebrity health coach Karina Heinrich shared recipes you can make in the kitchen.
After school apple rings
You'll need three large apples, toppings of your choice, a knife and small bowls.
Core and slice apples the widthwise to make rings.
Add the toppings to small bowls, and let your kids decorate them to their liking
Cinnamon Apple Chips
Bake apple slices topped with a little honey and cinnamon at a very low temperature for a few hours to dehydrate the apples.
Let them cool, and serve to enjoy.
Peanut Butter Apple Sandwiches
Mix peanut butter and ricotta cheese together in a bowl until smooth. Add in vanilla extract, cinnamon and honey. Spread it on whole wheat bread and add thinly-sliced apples for crunch.
Henrich also said you can enjoy all of the fall's harvest by making a roasted pumpkin apple and carrot soup. And of course, enjoy a chilly fall night with spiced apple cranberry cider by combining apple cider, cranberry juice, honey, whole cloves, all spice and fresh cinnamon (sticks broken) in a pot and warming it all up on your stove or crockpot.