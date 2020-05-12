Mayor Lightfoot, CFD to hold graduation ceremony for 88 new first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot will join Fire Commissioner Ford II Tuesday to hold a graduation ceremony for 88 new firefighter EMTs as part of city's latest efforts to maximize emergency medical resources in the fight against COVID-19.Tuesday's class of graduates will begin their assignments this week, further building on the more than 4,900 firefighters and paramedics in Chicago that are working every day to protect residents.The graduation ceremony will recognize newly recruited firefighters who started classes in November of 2019. The ceremony is set to begin around 9:00 a.m. and is closed to the public.The graduating class includes 16 military veterans, 14 former Chicago Police Officers and 26 former graduates of Chicago Public Schools. The 88 new Firefighters are 43% minority, and seven are women.All candidates graduating today completed a rigorous six-month training course at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy that includes courses for certification as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and Illinois Firefighter or Fire Paramedic.Earlier this spring, the Fire Department worked with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to break down training courses into smaller groups to ensure candidates practiced social distancing while still receiving the necessary training.