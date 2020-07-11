Chicago closes 10 more streets for outdoor dining

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten more streets closed to traffic to accommodate expanded outdoor dining Friday night, the latest additions to the city's Make Way For Dining program.
The latest street closures are:
- Andersonville: W Balmoral St both sides of N Clark St
- Chatham: E 75th Ave from S Calumet Ave to S Indiana Ave
- Chinatown: S Archer Ave from S Wentworth Ave to S Princeton Ave
- Edison Park: N Oliphant Ave from Northwest Highway to the first alley
- Lincoln Park: N Lincoln Ave from, W Fullerton to W Wrightwood
- Little Italy: W Taylor St from S Loomis St to S Ashland Ave
- Little Italy: Laflin from the alley north of Taylor to the alley south of Taylor
- Lower West Side: S Oakley from W 24th St to W 24 Pl
- Rush & Division: N Rush St from E Oak St to E Cedar St
- Rush & Division: Bellevue from State to the first alley east of Rush Street
- Rush & Division: Division Street from Dearborn to State
- West Lakeview: W Cornelia, from Southport east to the alley
- West Lakeview: Wellington from Southport west to the alley.
- West Loop: W Randolph St service lanes from Expressway to N Elizabeth St
The program started on the North Side in mid-June with a couple streets in Lakeview. Two weeks ago it was expanded to five more neighborhoods across the city.
All outdoor dining must continue to follow all state public health guidelines, including social distancing, mask wearing and other guidelines.
The other streets closed for outdoor dining are:
- Broadway from Diversey to Belmont
- Balmoral Street on both sides of North Clark in Andersonville
- Chinatown Square, adjacent to Archer Avenue between Wentworth and Princeton
- Taylor Street between Loomis to Ashland in the Near West Side
- Oliphant Avenue from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the north in Edison Park
- 75th Street from Indiana to Calumet in Greater Grand Crossing
