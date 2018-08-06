Carla teaches Ryan how to make the perfect date-night peach and tomato salad

WCL guest co-host and chef Carla Hall used her culinary magic to teach Ryan the perfect recipe to impress on any date.
No matter what your date does or does not eat, you will be set with this surprising combo. It's perfect with grilled salmon or chicken. Cut the peaches and tomatoes into smaller pieces to make a salsa and serve it with black bean cakes.
Peach and Tomato Salad
Serves 6
3 ripe peaches, pitted and cut into wedges
3 heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges
Kosher salt
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 small red onion, halved and very thinly sliced
1 Cubano pepper, stemmed, seeded, and very thinly sliced
hot fresh chili pepper, thinly sliced
Fresh herbs, such as parsley, chervil, tarragon, and dill, for serving
Maldon sea salt, for sprinkling
Toss the peaches and tomatoes with teaspoon salt in a large bowl and let sit until juicy, about five minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk the vinegar, oil, and teaspoon salt. Add the parsley, onion, pepper, and chili to the peach mixture and toss to mix, then drizzle with the dressing and toss until evenly coated.
Spread on a serving platter and scatter herbs and Maldon salt on top.
