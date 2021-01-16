Healthy food to make at home from Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks

Beets - dense with nutrients, including potassium, betaine, magnesium, folate, and Vitamin C and a good dose of nitrates. Beets can also help reduce blood pressure and anemia, improve circulation and cognitive function.

Carrots - a good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants. They also have a number of health benefits. They're a weight-loss-friendly food and have been linked to lower cholesterol levels and improved eye health.

Ginger - Antioxidants and other nutrients in ginger may help prevent or treat arthritis, inflammation, and various types of infection. Researchers have also studied its potential to reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, and other health problems.

Bananas - good fiber for detoxifying the intestines. Important minerals like selenium and potassium for brain health.

Kale - nutrient dense, fiber, antioxidants, healthy digestive tract. Adds a healthy dose of Calcium, Vitamin K (blood clotting, bone metabolism), and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The foods you eat affect the way your body feels.Some foods can make you feel worse. Others can make you stronger and even boost your immune system.ABC 7 Chicago spoke to Shelly Herman, co-founder of Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks, a grocery delivery service that works with Midwest farms. She shared what types of produce can naturally cleanse the body and are high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.Here are some quick facts she shared: