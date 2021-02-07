valentine's day

Virtue's pastry chef shares recipe for chocolate truffles ahead of Valentine's Day

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chocolates are a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but people can make sweets themselves instead of buying them this year.

Becky Pendola is the pastry chef at Virtue restaurant in Hyde Park. She shared how to make her chocolate truffles.

Here are the ingredients:

  • 6oz Bittersweet chocolate (baker's chocolate, not chocolate chips)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Optional toppings: toasted coconut, crushed nuts, cookie crumbs


The step by step instructions:
  1. Heat the cream in a small pot until steaming
  2. Pour chopped chocolate in a bowl with salt and vanilla, let stand for about 30 seconds
  3. Stir in cream until smooth and shiny
  4. Refrigerate overnight or until completely set
  5. Scoop and roll into a small ball
  6. Roll ball in desired topping or in cocoa powder

Virtue will be offering a special 3-course Valentine's dinner for two for dine-in or carryout. Carry-out orders must be ordered by Friday the 12th. Reservations are needed to dine-in and seating is limited.
