Peapod's Next Best: Semi-Finalist Showdown!

The semi-finalists put their best food forward but only 6 finalists were selected to move on in this year's contest.
For more information on Peapod visit their website.
Connect with Jimmy Bannos on Instagram.
For more on Erica Eckman.
Connect with Bill Kim on Instagram.
****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: Family Favorites
Butter and Love's tomato, basil and mozzarella tart, the gourmet cookies from Creations by Careese, Hector's Hot Sauce and the Flamin' Hotties' chicken chili are all inspired by family. Find out the important roles their children, mothers and husbands played in the creation of their tasty eats.
Butter and Love Bougie Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella Tart
Creations by Careese All Natural Gourmet Cookies.
Hector's Hot Sauce
Flamin' Hotties Chicken Chili
****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: Boozy Treats & Drinks
For adults only, a returning semi-finalist presents his jams and jellies with an intoxicating twist and the judges try a Chicago company's ready to drink cocktail.
Slammed Jam & Jelly
Chicago Distilling Company Chicago Mule.
****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: Foods that Taste Good & are Good for You
Several contestants are taking healthy to a whole new level! They serve up cake icing, chocolate and chips that are both delicious and good for you.
Follow Sacred Serve Gelato on Facebook.
Emily's Foods Paradise Icing.
Quevos Egg White Chips.
Planti Meals Chic-pea Salad.
Sulpice Chocolates Better Chocolate Bites.
Spark Organics Fruit Chews.
****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: Food Entrepreneurs Helping Those in Need
We take a look at how several of our semi-finalists are creating foods that taste good and are also doing good.
Prommus Hummus.
Jimmy's Vegan Cookies.
Pilot Pete's Happy Morning Breakfast Bar.
Kokku Gourmet Give me S'more Whoopie Pie.
Silver Spoon Desserts Miniature Bundt Cakes.
*****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: The Best Cheesecake Ever?!
The tasting continues as the judges try cheesecake with an amusing name, a basketball player's chicken tips and sauces and gourmet pickles with a kick.
Freeing Sweets The Best F*ing Cheesecake Ever!
Tip32 All Natural Chicken Tips & Sauce.
Wanna Pickle Gourmet Pickles
*****************************************************************************************************
Peapod's Next Best: Who's In? Who's Out? The 6 Finalists Revealed
It's time for Jimmy, Erica and Bill to decide: from our 20 semi-finalists who will move on for a chance to become this year's Peapod's Next Best!
Special Peapod Offer!
$20 off your next order of $75 or more for new and existing customers. **NEW** customers get 60 days free delivery.
Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2019. This offer is valid until 4/30/2019.
This show is sponsored by: Peapod.