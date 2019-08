Red Baron Pizza to give out free pizza Tuesday

The hectic back-to-school season is quickly approaching and on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Red Baron Pizza will be giving Chicago families the ultimate back-to-school "parent win" - free pizza!Parent Win stations with free pizza (while supplies last) will be at three popular Chicago locations throughout the day on Tuesday. They are:-Ogilvie Station, 500 W. Madison St., from 7 - 10 a.m.-Two North Riverside Plaza, 2 N. Riverside Plaza, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.-Union Station, 225 S. Canal St., from 4 - 6:30 p.m.Follow Red Baron on Twitter to learn more about the Parent Win stations.