'The Chew' co-host Carla Hall in Chicago for James Beard awards

"The Chew" co-host Carla Hall was in Chicago for the James Beard awards. (WLS)

"The Chew" co-host Carla Hall dropped by Windy City Live on Tuesday.

She was in town because she hosted the James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday night.

WCL surprised Carla with dishes from her favorite restaurant, The Publican. Executive Pastry Chef Erika Chan had several sweet treats for Carla to get a kick start on her birthday celebration.

For more about The Publican, visit: http://www.thepublicanrestaurant.com/

Watch Carla on "The Chew" at noon daily on ABC7.
